DETROIT — Apply some fresh eyeliner, and get ready for this epic line-up.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are touring next summer and they are making a stop in Michigan.

The three rock bands will perform at Comerica Park on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

The tour will also include The Interrupters as openers.

All three bands have also announced they will be releasing new albums.

The Hella Mega Tour kicks off in the United States on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Seattle. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 20.

► Greta Van Fleet to join Metallica on South American tour

► Metallica Scholars celebrate their graduation from GRCC

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.