Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet are joining a legendary metal band on a South American tour.

Metallica announced on Wednesday that the Frankenmuth, Michigan group will be opening for them at six shows in April 2020. Greta Van Fleet tweeted that they are "extremely pleased" to be joining Metallica on their tour.

Greta Van Fleet is coming off a recent Grammy win, taking home the best rock album honor at the February award show. The band is made up of three brothers Josh Kiszka, Jake Kiszka and Sam Kiszka, and their friend Danny Wagner.

The Grammy was the first win of their career.

Although the group is young, their classic rock sound and look is reminiscent of Led Zeppelin.

Metallica is currently on a world tour, but they also recently made a visit in Michigan. In March, the group made a tour stop in Grand Rapids, and singer and guitarist, James Hetfield, made a special visit to Grand Rapids Community College.

The band donated a $100,000 grant to the school to provide more opportunities for nontraditional students to get welding skills that could lead to jobs in the future.

GRCC was one of 10 colleges selected nationwide for the Metallica Scholars grant. The first class to benefit from the grant graduated on Monday.

Greta Van Fleet will be opening for Metallica at shows in Chile, Argentina and Brazil. Tickets go on sale Aug. 22.

