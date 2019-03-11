DETROIT — On Saturday, Nov. 2, high school marching bands from around the state took part in the Michigan Competing Band Association at Ford Field on Saturday.

West Michigan high schools took first place in several flights including:

Flight I: Rockford with 94.325

Rockford with 94.325 Flight II: Jenison wins with 93.475

Jenison wins with 93.475 Flight III: Reeths-Puffer with 91.275

Reeths-Puffer with 91.275 Flight V: Kent City with 89.225

Jenison and Reeths-Puffer also took home the top prize in 2018.

This year, both Kent City and Rockford won all three caption awards categories — music, visual and general effect — in their flights. Reeths-Puffer and Jenison won the music and general effect caption awards in their flights.

Other West Michigan schools also took home rankings:

FLIGHT I

6th place: Grandville with 88.825

9th place: Hudsonville with 84.175

FLIGHT II

7th place: Lakeview (Battle Creek) with 85.725

8th place: Portage Northern with 85.625

FLIGHT III

2nd place: Byron Center with 90.425

3rd place: Northview with 86.375

10th place: Cedar Springs with 83.075

FLIGHT IV

6th place: Fruitport with 85.000

8th place: Sparta with 83.375

FLIGHT V

2nd place: Godwin Heights with 88.000

3rd Place: Watervliet with 87.250

5th place: Newaygo with 86.250

6th place: Belding with 85.825

7th place: Comstock Park with 83.975

8th place: Grand with 83.250

9th place: Tri County with 82.875

For a full list of results, click here.

