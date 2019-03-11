DETROIT — On Saturday, Nov. 2, high school marching bands from around the state took part in the Michigan Competing Band Association at Ford Field on Saturday.
West Michigan high schools took first place in several flights including:
- Flight I: Rockford with 94.325
- Flight II: Jenison wins with 93.475
- Flight III: Reeths-Puffer with 91.275
- Flight V: Kent City with 89.225
Jenison and Reeths-Puffer also took home the top prize in 2018.
This year, both Kent City and Rockford won all three caption awards categories — music, visual and general effect — in their flights. Reeths-Puffer and Jenison won the music and general effect caption awards in their flights.
Other West Michigan schools also took home rankings:
FLIGHT I
- 6th place: Grandville with 88.825
- 9th place: Hudsonville with 84.175
FLIGHT II
- 7th place: Lakeview (Battle Creek) with 85.725
- 8th place: Portage Northern with 85.625
FLIGHT III
- 2nd place: Byron Center with 90.425
- 3rd place: Northview with 86.375
- 10th place: Cedar Springs with 83.075
FLIGHT IV
- 6th place: Fruitport with 85.000
- 8th place: Sparta with 83.375
FLIGHT V
- 2nd place: Godwin Heights with 88.000
- 3rd Place: Watervliet with 87.250
- 5th place: Newaygo with 86.250
- 6th place: Belding with 85.825
- 7th place: Comstock Park with 83.975
- 8th place: Grand with 83.250
- 9th place: Tri County with 82.875
For a full list of results, click here.
