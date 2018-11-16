GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - County music star Kenny Chesney wanted to make his Songs for the Saints 2019 Tour stop at smaller cities and venues.

Because of that, he is going to be making in stop in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena on April 6.

At Chesney's last tour, he played 19 stadiums across the country. But this tour, he wanted to do something different.

"There’s a real intimacy even in arenas that you don’t have in a stadium, and it’s something we’ve not had for a while. To me, it’s a whole other canvas for us – and I’m psyched about it," he said in a release.

The first stop on the Songs for the Saints tour is on April 4 in Louisville, and then Chesney's next stop will be in Grand Rapids.

Other stops on the tour:

April 12, Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

April 13, Jacksonville, FL Dailey’s Place

April 18, Washington, DC The Anthem

April 25, Charleston, SC Volvo Car Stadium

April 26, Tallahassee, FL Donald L Tucker Civic Center

April 27, Orange Beach, AL The Wharf

May 2, Columbia, MO Mizzou Arena

May 3, Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

May 4, Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 9, Albany, NY Times Union Arena

May 10, Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena

May 11, Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 17, Sioux Falls, ND Premier Center

May 18, Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 25, Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

