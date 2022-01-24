Kid Rock announces Bad Reputation tour stop at Van Andel Arena

The Waffle House Legend Award winner holds the records for most shows in a single season and highest ticket sales in the state of Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan native Kid Rock announced a stop at Van Andel Arena in April for his Bad Reputation Tour.

The tour kicks off on Apr. 6 in Evansville, IN and will make stops around the country, including Grand Rapids, before he wraps it up with two shows in Detroit.

Kid Rock lands in Grand Rapids at the Van Andel Arena on Saturday, Apr. 16. He is touring with special guests Grand Funk Railroad and a special appearance by Trey Lewis.

Kid Rock's newest album, Bad Reputation, will be released in conjunction with his 2022 tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at VanAndelArena.com.

