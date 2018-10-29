GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - KISS promises an 'unapologetic' final tour that will make a stop in West Michigan next year.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers be performing at the Van Andel Arena downtown Grand Rapids on March 9, 2019.

KISS has sold more than 100 million albums and has said this final tour, dubbed the End of the Road World Tour, is devoted to the million of KISS Army fans that have supported them through 45-year career.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the DeVos Place and Van Andel Arena box offices, online at ticketmaster.com, and charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000. A purchase limit of eight (8) tickets will apply to every order.

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available beginning Tuesday, October 30 at 10 a.m. through kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, October 31 at 10 a.m., also thorough kissonline.com.

