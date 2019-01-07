ATLANTA — On the last day of National LGBTQ Pride Month, rapper Lil Nas X has revealed that he is gay on Twitter.

In a tweet detailing his latest single “c7osure,” Lil Nas X shared a rainbow emoji along with a caption asking for listeners to pay attention to the song's lyrics, which describes the rapper coming to terms with himself.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” the Atlanta rapper wrote.

The singing sensation joins a growing list of popular musicians who openly indentify as lesbian,gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, including Frank Ocean, Janelle Monae, Melissa Etheridge, Jason Mraz, and Elton John.

Lil Nas X was born and raised in metro Atlanta. The star, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, graduated from Lithia Springs High School and attended University of West Georgia.

The 20-year-old's first hit "Old Town Road" achieved viral fame and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100.

RELATED: Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' credited with helping nonverbal boy sing

It was removed from the Hot Country Songs charts after debuting at No. 19 for "not being country enough," causing a major controversy.

When Billy Ray Cyrus jumped in on the remix, it garnered a record-number of streams and became the biggest single of 2019, so far.

Last week, Lil Nas X released his EP '7', which features Cyrus and Cardi B.

Following his original tweet, Lil Nas X tweeted that he included the LGBTQ pride flag colors in the artwork for the album.

Many fans have come out in support of the singer's honesty.

