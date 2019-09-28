RICHLAND, Michigan — Luke Bryan announced Friday evening that he postponed his concert at Stafford Farms due to "inclement weather," he wrote in a Facebook post.

The show, part of his Farm Tour 2019, was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. It is not known how long it will be postponed for, or if it will be rescheduled.

