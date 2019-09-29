RICHLAND, Mich. — Luke Bryan was scheduled to perform in Richland on Friday night, but due to heavy rain and thunderstorms the concert was postponed.

On Sunday, the country music star apologized for postponing the show, which is a part of his Farm Tour.

"Hey everyone in Richland, Michigan and southern Michigan," Bryan said in a video he posted on Twitter. "I am so sorry that we had to postpone the concert. We tried every way to watch the weather to keep you guys safe, and at the end, lightning was everywhere. We couldn't put you guys in danger."

The concert was scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at Stafford Farms. It is still listed on Bryan's website.

"We are picking a new date very, very soon," he said. "Thank you guys for being the best fans in the world."

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.