Mark Lavengood | The man behind the music of Smiling Acres

Smiling Acres entertainment director Mark Lavengood not only performs at the annual music festival, but he also creates the lineup of musicians.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich — Smiling Acres music festival returns to Trufant this weekend for its third year.

Headliners include the Accidentals, May Erlewine, and Henhouse Prowlers.

The music starts Friday morning and continues through Sunday evening with a fireworks display scheduled for Saturday night.



Mark Lavengood, the festival entertainment director, sat down with 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Jay Plyburn to talk about life as musician and the early days of the festival.



To learn more about smiling acres, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.