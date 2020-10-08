Metallica concert coming to Muskegon area drive-in

Rock fans, this is for you.
A Metallica concert will be airing at drive-ins across the country on Aug. 29, including Muskegon's Getty Drive-In.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 14 at noon, according to Ticketmaster's website. They cost $115 per vehicle, with up to six people allowed per vehicle. Presale begins on Aug. 12 for Fifth Members, the band's fan club.
The concert was shot specifically for this event, which is Metallica's first show of 2020. There will also be a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.
Every ticket purchase also will include four digital downloads of Metallica's album S&M2.
