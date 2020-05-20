Nine Inch Nails cancels tour, helps Grand Rapids area food banks

Nine Inch Nails were set to play at the DeltaPlex on Oct.15.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday, the Nine Inch Nails announced their upcoming fall tour, that had yet be announced, has been canceled.

The band made the announcement on Twitter saying, "I look forward to the day we can once again safely be in the same space & share the experience of screaming at the top of our lungs."

Nine Inch Nails were set to play at the DeltaPlex on Oct. 15 but that was just one of the 11 cities on the now-canceled tour. On Twitter, the band also said they had merch made and the profits will be going to local food banks in the cities we they were going to play.

You can purchase shirts on NIN's website. Other cities missing out on the tour included Indianapolis, Kansas City, Toronto and Philadelphia.

In the meantime, Trent Reznor, the lead singer, also revealed that he’s working on film scores and new Nine Inch Nails material.

