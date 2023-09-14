Not 'Just a Dream'| Nelly fans flock to Allegan County Fair for makeup concert

Nelly hit the stage in Allegan on Thursday at 8:45 p.m. in front of hundreds of fans, some returning for the makeup show after Saturday's cancellation

"To see Nelly," exclaimed Libby Rodriguez who came to Allegan Thursday night for the concert. "That's what I'm here for!"

For Rodriguez and her friends, the planned Thursday show happened at the right place and the right time.

"He needs to come back to the Midwest, do more small country… festivals and just," said Rodriguez. "We want to see more of you, we want to see more artists reach the small people. We're here, we're for it.

Saree Miller, Executive Director of the Allegan County Fair said it was for the fans like Rodriguez that fair administration tried so hard to reschedule the concert

"It was an unforeseen situation, but we're trying to make it right," said Miller.

Friends of Amari Taylor and Dorothy Oliver came to Saturday's concert, but couldn't come to the make up show. The two were more than excited to put the tickets to good use.

"We love Nelly and that era of music, so we want to experience it before we can't anymore," said Taylor. "They're getting old."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.