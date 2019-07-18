GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Local radio station celebrates 10 years with its annual outdoor music concert at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Grand Rapids' 104.5 SNX brought the party back and invited acts like T-Pain, Juice Wrld, MAX and DJ Prim for the Thursday, July 18 event.

The parking lots opens at 3 p.m. and gates open at 4. The first 500 people in line will get a free gift.

Tickets start at $39, grab a ticket or find more information at 1045snx.com.

