GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Post Malone is bringing his "Runaway Tour" to Van Andel Arena in February 2020.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist will be at Van Andel on Feb. 12, 2020, and tickets go on sale beginning Friday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices, as well as online at ticketmaster.com

Post Malone will be joined by special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh as well.

Post Malone's most recent album, "Hollywood's Bleeding" recently returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 for the fifth consecutive week, making it the longest run at the top of the chart this year.

