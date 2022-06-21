Salvation Army Summer Concert Series

This Wednesday, the Salvation Army will host its second installment of the Red Shield Summer Concert Series.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday the 22nd marks the second installment of The Salvation Army's Red Shield Summer Concert Series.

The event will be decked out in red, white, and blue, with "Celebrating Patriotism" as the theme for the event. The Salvation Army will be celebrating active and retired military members, as well as their families.

All ages are welcome at this fun night of entertainment.

The celebration will begin at 6 p.m., where a free grilled dinner will be offered to the first 200 attendees, thanks to The Salvation Army's mobile kitchen. At 7 p.m., the free concert begins with headliner Steve Spees.

Steve Spees is an engaging performer from Lansing and will lead the celebration. Spees performs a vast variety of music genres from smooth jazz, country, classic rock, reggae, blues, and much more. Most people will find something in his set list that they can enjoy.

More information can be found at SAKentCounty.org

“We invite everyone in our Grand Rapids community to join us on Wednesday the 22nd” Divisional Commander Major Glen Caddy said.

There will be free parking at the Kroc Center for the event. Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring chairs and/or blankets to sit on.

If any inclement weather is to occur, the event will be moved indoors to the Kroc Center's Performing Arts Center.

The final event of the Red Shield Summer Concert Series will be August 27th, with the theme being, "Celebrating Youth."