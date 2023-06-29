'Feel the summer zeel!' at Zeeland's summer concert series

You can enjoy the music from 6:30 to 8 pm from a seat in the Lawrence Street Park Amphitheater, or you are welcome to bring a personal chair or blanket.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland's outdoor summer concert series will return to Lawrence Park Bowl this year. The free series is sponsored by Royal Park Place and Royal Atrium Inn, Holland Area Arts Council and Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural affairs.

Concert Schedule:

July 11 – Funkle Jesse

Playing music that spans across generations, Funkle Jesse is a party band that plays a mix of hits, mashups and medleys. Their always-expanding song selection pulls from a variety of genres, including pop, rock, oldies and Motown, classic rock and current top 40 hits.

July 18- Old Days

Michigan based group from the Flint area. Old Days is dedicated to preserving the music of the iconic rock band – Chicago

July 25 – Great Scott

Great Scott is a party cover band in the Midwest, playing the best of the 50's to the new millennium. They said "We can accommodate any budget, from solo keyboard to a full 6-piece band with keyboards, guitars, bass, drums, and sax. With over 20 years of experience, you can rest assured your party will be in excellent hands with the highest quality talent and equipment."

August 1 – Kari Lynch

The Kari Lynch Band is an accomplished Alt Country/Rock band based in Nashville, TN, originally hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In case of rain, the concerts will move under the pavilion at Lawrence Park. In case of severe weather go to www.feelthezeel.com for cancellations.

