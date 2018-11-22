SPARTA, Mich. - The 234 day streak lives to see another day for the man on a kamikaze karaoke mission.

Tim Beam, 68, started chemotherapy for stage four lung cancer back in January, his health is what interrupted his last streak in 2017.

Beam felt well enough to start up a new streak in April, 234 days later he is still going. He feared Thanksgiving might get in the way of his plans, but thanks to a Sparta woman who saw Beam's story -- that was all but the case.

Beam made the trip from Lansing to the Sparta Civic Center on Thursday, Nov. 22. He embarked on a Thanksgiving meal surrounded by strangers turned new found friends, who wanted to ensure he had a microphone and an audience. The owner of Absolute Entertainment, Michael Kuipers, also made the trip to Sparta to provide the proper setup for Beam.

Two songs into the night, Kuipers had an announcement.

"I want to get you to your goal of 5,000 songs by the end of the night," Kuipers said.

Eleven songs in one night? Beam said he wasn't sure if he could do it.

Thankfully, he didn't have to sing them all in one go because he quickly inspired others to get behind the mic, too.

Beam said he will keep the streak going as long as his body lets him.

"I asked God to let me sing 5,000 songs, and I think we are going into overtime," Beam said with a laugh.

Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email enicolas@wzzm13.com, Facebook or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM