The Verve Pipe announce special livestream concert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been a shocking year for Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe.

"First of all there is the shock of losing. I think we lost 35 gigs total; there is an income shock where you go what is going on" said Vander Ark.

Canceled concerts have allowed Vander Ark to use the quarantine time to work on new music.

"I've written seven songs during COVID and I'm sure COVID is going to last a little longer. I'll have a few more but some of these songs the band hasn't heard yet, so I'm going to introduce them to the band that night," said Vander Ark.

That night is coming next month when the multi-platinum alternative rock band will perform a special livestream concert hosted by two Michigan venues, The Listening Room in Grand Rapids and The Ark in Ann Arbor.

"It really is going to be a full immersion type of online experience, not just a concert. We're going to be playing and facing each other," says Vander Ark.

The "In The Round" event is meant for those who have missed live music during the pandemic.

"I can only imagine how hard it is for people that live to go to these concerts," says Vander Ark.

The special livestream performance is scheduled to take place on Oct. 10 and you can find ticket information here.

