GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids most famous rock band is playing at home for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. The Verve Pipe will have three concerts next week in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids band became famous in the 1990s and is still going strong. Lead singer, Brian Vander Ark was at the 13 ON YOUR SIDE studios Friday afternoon to tell Juliet Dragos about the three shows.

They're on Thanksgiving Eve, Friday night and Saturday night at downtown's newest venue The Listening Room at Studio Place.

Vander Ark described how each concert is unique, "There's a different show every night. The first night, we're going to do our first two independent records. We call it an old school show."

The second night is a band member spectacular.

"Each member will be playing on their own and the third night is fan favorites," says Vander Ark.

The band is best known for their hit "The Freshmen" and Verve Pipe will definitely be playing that.

The Verve Pipe just finished recording a follow up to their 2017 album "Parachute" and Vander Ark says the Grand Rapids audience will also hear some of that new music. "But if we play too many new, I promise we'll play 'The Freshmen' twice."

The concerts are at the Listening Room at the brand new Studio Place downtown. Vander Ark says the shows will be even better because the venue is so intimate. He adds, "Honestly you can reach out and touch my beard."

The shows start at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are General Admission and are $42 each. You can buy them at www.listeningroomgr.com.

