Tuesday Evening Music Club kicks off season at Meijer Gardens

Hundreds of people in attendance were treated to a cultural experience on opening night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the warm sun began to set over Frederik Meijer Gardens, a few hundred people were spread out at the venue's amphitheater. It was a great turnout for the first Tuesday Evening Music Club of the season.

The Motherland Cultural Connections kicked off the 2023 series. They're a musical group made up of members hailing from the U.S., Kenya, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. During their performance, the musicians taught people in attendance about African music, dance, culture and geography.

They were followed up by Grand Rapids-based artist Sarena Rae. She recorded her debut single when she was just 16 years old and has been performing in West Michigan ever since.

Prior to the performances, the Meyer Music "instrument petting zoo" allowed attendees the chance to try out instruments.

The Tuesday Evening Music Club will happen weekly all summer long. It's free for Meijer Gardens members. Non-members can get in for the price of admission to the gardens. To see the entire schedule for the summer, visit their website.

