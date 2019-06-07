GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Voices of Freedom, an eight-part a cappella group from Grand Rapids, will be performing at the annual Grand Rapids fireworks show Saturday night.

The group will be at the front of the line for the fireworks at the Van Andel Museum at 7:30, 8:30 and 10 p.m.

The Voices of Freedom were founded in 1997 by Mark Pope, who previously sang with the Voices of Liberty at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

The group performs three kinds of music: patriotic, American and Christmas music when the season rolls around. They have performed all around West Michigan to audiences as small as a few dozen and as big as several thousand people.

For more information, visit their website at voicesoffreedom.org.

