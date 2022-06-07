Collegiate baseball team Muskegon Clippers season opener is tonight

The Clippers will be returning for another exciting season of baseball at the historic Marsh Field.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's summer collegiate baseball team, the Muskegon Clippers, will begin another exciting season at the historic Marsh Field Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

They will host the Detroit Jet Box, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the first pitch being thrown at 7:05 p.m.

Opening night will launch their six-game home stretch, with three games against the Detroit Jet Box, and three games versus the Royal Oak Leprechauns.

With a 42-game schedule, the Clippers' season will span through June and July. Thankfully, as their season grants 19 home games, Muskegon natives and visitors will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy one of America's favorite pastimes.

Guests can do more than just sit and watch. The Clippers and Marsh Field have consistently gotten rave reviews from baseball experts and casual fans for their interactive fan experience. That includes:

Walk up music for the players

Sing along for fans

Their famous beer batter

Contests and games for fans between innings

Dance along with fans

Guests performing the national anthem

Kids participating on the field in the introduction of players

Fans are allowed and encouraged to run the bases after the games have ended

A classic lineup of ball park food, soft drinks and ice cold Budweiser products will be provided.

Team gear and merchandise for the Muskegon Clippers will also be available for purchase.

Game tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, $3 for students and $2 for children 5-12. Children 5 and under are free.

For more information, contact Pete Gawkowski at 231-638-7696, visit their website at www.muskegonclippers.com, or join their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/muskegonclippers

The Clippers are members of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, a developmental league for college athletes around the country hoping to hone their skills and possibly be noticed by baseball scouts for an opportunity at the next level.

106-year-old Marsh Field continues its storied history by hosting the Muskegon Clippers and over 100 other baseball games throughout the year. Over time, it has been the home of the Muskegon Lassies of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, the old Muskegon Clippers, a farm team of the New York Yankees and the Muskegon Reds, a farm team of the Detroit Tigers.

