Muskegon Heritage Museum hosting carnival-themed fundraiser

The fundraiser will feature several hands-on experiences throughout the museum.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business and Industry is hosting a carnival-themed fundraiser in June.

The fundraiser will take place Wednesday, June 22 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Muskegon Heritage Museum.

The fundraiser will feature several hands-on experiences. Patrons can enjoy running a Brunswick pinsetter, pouring a cast metal item, trying the museum's flight simulator and more. The actives require two tickets which can be purchased for $2 each. Admission to the fundraiser is free.

Food will also be available for purchase via tickets during the event. That includes soda, popcorn, pickles, nostalgic candy, hot dogs, ice cream and more.

“This is a great way to support the Museum,” says Muskegon Heritage Museum site director Kirk Bunke. “Not only is the Carnival of Business and Industry a unique way for people to experience our museum and the history of our city, but we’re joining with local businesses like Swanson Pickle Company and Occidental Eats to put on this event. We’re excited to be able to offer such a full Muskegon experience in such an incredibly fun way.”

The Museum is dedicated to preserving the economic, industrial and social history of the greater Muskegon area. The collection at the museum includes informational exhibits, artifacts and photos pertaining to Muskegon’s industries, products and businesses.

You can purchase tickets to all of the Lakeshore Museums below:

Learn more about the Carnival of Business and Industry by visiting LakeshoreMuseum.org/Event/Carnival-Of-Industry.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.