Top USA figure skaters coming to Grand Rapids in May

A star-studded cast of Olympians are coming to Grand Rapids on Friday, May 13.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan is set to welcome a group of Olympic medalists to the ice at Van Andel Arena this spring.

The 2022 Stars on Ice, headlined by Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen, is scheduled to stop in Grand Rapids on Friday, May 13.

It's a rare chance to see Olympic medal winners and other members of Team USA show off their incredible routines.

Here's a list of who you can watch perform:

Nathan Chen

2022 U.S. Olympic Medalists: 2022 Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion, and six-time and reigning U.S. Champion

Madison Hubbell & Zachary Donohue

2022 Olympic Silver and Bronze Medalists, three-time World Medalists and three-time U.S. Champions

Madison Chock & Evan Bates

2022 Olympic Silver Medalists, two-time World Medalists and three-time and reigning U.S. Champions

Alexa Knierim & Brandon Frazier

2022 Olympic Silver Medalist and U.S. Champion Karen Chen; 2022 Olympic Silver Medalists and U.S. Champions

Vincent Zhou

2022 Olympic Silver Medalist, World Bronze Medalist and three-time U.S. Silver Medalist

Alysa Liu

Two-time U.S. Champion

Jason Brown

Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion

Mariah Bell

2022 U.S. Champion

Mirai Nagasu

Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion

Tickets for the show are on sale now and start at $30.

You can purchase tickets at www.starsonice.com, www.vanandelarena.com and the box office.

Organizers said limited on-ice seating is available upon request.

