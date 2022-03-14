Top USA figure skaters coming to Grand Rapids in May

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan is set to welcome a group of Olympic medalists to the ice at Van Andel Arena this spring.
The 2022 Stars on Ice, headlined by Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen, is scheduled to stop in Grand Rapids on Friday, May 13.
It's a rare chance to see Olympic medal winners and other members of Team USA show off their incredible routines.
Here's a list of who you can watch perform:
Nathan Chen
2022 U.S. Olympic Medalists: 2022 Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion, and six-time and reigning U.S. Champion
Madison Hubbell & Zachary Donohue
2022 Olympic Silver and Bronze Medalists, three-time World Medalists and three-time U.S. Champions
Madison Chock & Evan Bates
2022 Olympic Silver Medalists, two-time World Medalists and three-time and reigning U.S. Champions
Alexa Knierim & Brandon Frazier
2022 Olympic Silver Medalist and U.S. Champion Karen Chen; 2022 Olympic Silver Medalists and U.S. Champions
Vincent Zhou
2022 Olympic Silver Medalist, World Bronze Medalist and three-time U.S. Silver Medalist
Alysa Liu
Two-time U.S. Champion
Jason Brown
Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion
Mariah Bell
2022 U.S. Champion
Mirai Nagasu
Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion
Tickets for the show are on sale now and start at $30.
You can purchase tickets at www.starsonice.com, www.vanandelarena.com and the box office.
Organizers said limited on-ice seating is available upon request.
