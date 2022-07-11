Watch 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' with Chevy Chase at DeVos Performance Hall

Chevy Chase will be hosting a live discussion and audience Q&A following a screening of "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" in Grand Rapids this December.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni are stopping in Grand Rapids at DeVos Performance Hall for a special screening of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation".

The event will include a live discussion and audience Q&A session following the screening of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation".

Chase and his wife will also be sharing behind the scenes stories about the filming and production of the classic Christmas comedy.

The show is at DeVos Performance Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show are available for purchase now via Ticketmaster or at the DeVos Place box office. VIP tickets are also available that include some of the best seats in the house and a post-show photograph with Chevy Chase.

Chevy Chase is a world-renowned actor and comedian who is best known for his time as an original cast member of Saturday Night Live and the movies "Caddyshack", "National Lampoon's Vacation" and "Three Amigos".

