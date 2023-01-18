Here's where you can celebrate National Popcorn Day in West Michigan

Several theater chains are offering deals on popcorn to celebrate National Popcorn Day this Thursday. Here's where you can find them.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday is National Popcorn Day! To celebrate, movie theaters across the country are offering deals on the favorite movie snack, including some in West Michigan.

At Celebration Cinema, you can get a small popcorn for $1, and a refillable popcorn bucket for $20. The refills are valid through April 23.

AMC Theatres is also offering a special to commemorate the day. All regular and large popcorns are 50% off. Bucket refills are also half off. Both AMC locations in Grand Rapids and Holland are participating—click here to see exceptions to the deal.

The Ionia Theatre will be giving free refills on buckets, and $1 off the medium or large buckets for all of Thursday.

A recent Fandango study given to 2,500 moviegoers found that 83% agreed that movie theater popcorn tastes better. So here's your excuse to treat yourself to a movie and a batch of popcorn for National Popcorn Day!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.