'NO NUNSENSE': Nuns from Sisters of Mercy visit Whippy Dip ice cream shop

This group of visitors is proving the Whippy Dip ice cream shop is "a little slice of heaven."

MERRILL, Michigan — For people working at an ice cream shop in mid-Michigan, a regular day on the job turned into something they'll be talking about for a long time.

On the afternoon of Aug. 16, employees at the Whippy Dip in Saginaw County were "blessed" with 58 customers in a matter of minutes. They were all Catholic nuns from the Religious Sisters of Mercy in Alma.

The ice cream shop, also known as the Dairy Bar, posted pictures of the visitors on Facebook saying, “We all knew the Whippy Dip is a little slice of heaven. I think this is proof. No nunsense at all.”

The Religious Sisters of Mercy also posted on social media saying they stopped at the Whippy Dip to celebrate one of their sister’s perpetual profession ceremony. The religious ceremony is when a woman takes her solemn vows and officially joins the religious order.

Employees at the Whippy Dip say it took almost an hour to fill all of the orders, which ranged from banana splits to fruit smoothies. They say in addition to enjoying the ice cream, the sisters also sang "happy birthday" to another customer waiting in line.

While not quite a miracle, the owner of the ice cream shop says a generous customer, who arrived 15 minutes before the nuns, paid their $300 bill.

