Calling all fans of 'The Office': Themed 5K Fun Run coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — This event will be all things "The Office". A 5K Fun Run is coming to Grand Rapids to give participants the chance to relive the show's "Fun Run" episodes in real life!

Called "The Grand Rapids Super Ultimate Office Fan Fall Weather Kickoff 5K Fun Run", the name of the race is a reference to the show's Fun Run, which was called the "Michael Scott's Dunder Mifflin Scranton Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Fun Run Pro Am Race for the Cure".

Founders Tristan Korzelius and Jon Perrault were college roommates who are big fans of "The Office". During the pandemic, they found solace in the show during a time of mass uncertainty.

Now, they both work and live in Grand Rapids together. Their goal is to "find a way for 'Office' fans in the greater West Michigan area to come together and celebrate a show that brings smiles and joy to so many regardless of what challenges life throws their way."

The course will be a 5 kilometer loop, thankfully NOT 5,000 miles like Michael Scott said in the show. The event will take off on Sept. 3. Sign in starts at 9 a.m. and the race will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Grand Ravines Park North.

The event will have countless references. Just like in the episode, participants will raise $340 to gift to a "Rabies Doctor" or nurse. You can help Jim and Pam buy a lamp and see Michael suffer the consequences of his claim that "pasta makes you run fas-ta!"

There will be three different groups with different paces. The runners, like Toby and Michael, will be released first. Following shortly after are the joggers, like Dwight and Angela. Lastly, the walkers will be on the tail end, like Pam and Jim.

Runners, joggers and walkers are encouraged to wear "The Office" attire—so dust off your purple bandana and let out your inner Prison Mike.

First, second and third place will receive special prizes. Third place will get 12 "Office"-themed buttons, second place will get hand soap that looks like a stapler encased in Jell-O and first place will receive their very own custom Dundie Award and office sign!

Tickets will be at a reduced price until Aug. 15. Fun Run registration for ages 3-12 will cost $20, students from ages 13-22 cost $25 and adults 23 and up will be $35. These expenses will pay for your "The Grand Rapids Super Ultimate Office Fan Fall Weather Kickoff 5K Fun Run" custom race bib, themed t-shirt and participation medal.

The 5K will have plenty of photo opportunities and tons of fun for the whole family.

