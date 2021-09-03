Patrick Star getting his own TV show this summer on Nickelodeon

"The Patrick Star Show" follows a younger version of the titular character where he hosts his own TV show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 20 years after debuting on the small screen, Patrick Star is finally getting his own show.

Nickelodeon announced "The Patrick Star Show," a spin-off of "SpongeBob SquarePants," will debut its 13-episode first season this summer.

According to Nickelodeon, the show will follow a younger version of the titular character where he hosts his own TV show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. Patrick's parents, younger sister and grandfather will also be featured in the show.

Bill Fagerbakke, who voiced Patrick in original series since its debut in 1999, will return for the new series. Voice actors for SpongeBob (Tom Kenny), Squidward Tentacles (Rodger Bumpass), Sandy Cheeks (Carolyn Lawrence), Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) and Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) are also attached to the project.