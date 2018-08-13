GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - John Ball Zoo is giving adults the opportunity to "pay like a kid" and enjoy the zoo at a discounted price.

Normally, at this time of year, admission is $12.50 for adults and $10 for kids. From Aug. 13 to 19 - everyone will pay the kids price of $10.

John Ball Zoo still has a few months left in the 2018 season. They are open until Nov. 4, with plenty of events for kids and adults through the next few months. For a full list of events, click here.

