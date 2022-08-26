25th annual boat show coming to Pentwater this weekend

Head to Pentwater this Saturday for the 25th annual boat show.

PENTWATER, Mich. — Saturday, Aug. 27, the Pentwater Yacht Club will be filled with 50+ wooden and classic boats.

The boat show is open to the public and will feature everything from Chris Craft, Century, to Garwood boats. There you will even find some unique handcrafted boats.

My heart is so full this morning. 🥰 We were live in #pentwater for the 25th Annual Wooden & Classic Boat Show interviewing MY DAD!



By far my favorite live interview to date!!! So proud of him for building his own boat FROM SCRATCH. @wzzm13



He really is one of a kind. 🤩🥺⚓️ pic.twitter.com/nRAnc1UWab — Samantha Jacques (@WXSamantha) August 26, 2022

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with boats on display starting at 11 a.m. Once there, you can find a buffet lunch will be available from noon to 2 p.m. for just $15.

Starting at 3 p.m., awards like Best Century, Best in Show and even People's Choice will be handed out, voted on by visitors themselves! So make sure to get there early to check them all out.

Following the awards will be a parade around Pentwater Lake at 3:30 p.m.

