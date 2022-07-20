'Peppa Pig' live show coming to Grand Rapids

Attendees will see Peppa Pig and her pals go on a camping trip in the woods, complete with singing, dancing and games!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here's one the kids will enjoy!

Peppa Pig is bringing her friends to Grand Rapids! The 60-minute show Peppa Pig Live: Peppa Pig's Adventure will be at DeVos Performance Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Attendees will see Peppa Pig and her pals go on a camping trip in the woods, complete with singing, dancing and games! Fans will also get to see Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe live on stage locally during one of their national tour stops in West Michigan.

“We can’t wait to bring this delightful and captivating show, featuring such beloved characters, to audiences across the country,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages.”

Tour and venue management will be working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the event to ensure both the audience's and the touring staff's safety.

"Peppa Pig" is the most-streamed show for children of any age globally and has been translated into 40 languages. The hit show also has a YouTube channel with 84 million subscribers and two albums.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. For more information or to grab your tickets, click here.

