If you're looking for something to watch with your family on Thanksgiving besides football or parades, how about this sitcom classic that screams Turkey Day?

Millenials have probably never seen this episode of the late 70s hit WKRP In Cincinnati called "Turkeys Away."

As part of a holiday promotion, inept radio station general manager Arthur Carlson comes up with an idea for a turkey giveaway -- throw live turkeys from a helicopter.

Of course, you never see the turkey barrage. Special effects for network TV weren't so hot back then. But that made it all the better. All you hear is the description by equally inept news reporter Les Nessman describing the scene -- unaware of what was going to happen.

"Oh, my God! They're turkeys!" he yells. "Not since the Hindenberg tragedy has there been anything like this."

As Les's feed cuts out, DJ "Dr. Johnny Fever" back at the station reports to listeners that "The Pinedale Shopping Mall has just been bombed with live turkeys."

The best one-liner from the show comes at the very end when a devastated Mr. Carlson declares, "As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly."

So gather around the laptop or tablet for a half-hour and enjoy.

Copyright 2016 KING