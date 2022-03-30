Tickets on sale: Movie theater returns to Woodland Mall, sets opening date

Each auditorium is full of heated recliner seats and a few are outfitted with Dolby Atmos sound systems, a first for a West Michigan theater.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Movies are coming back to Woodland Mall, with a new look, feel and sound that West Michigan has never seen before.

"We're a new business coming out here to Grand Rapids, and we want to make sure that everything is is up to our standards," says Jordan Hohman, general manager for Phoenix Theatres Woodland Mall.

The theater at Woodland originally opened as a Cinemark in 2005 before transitioning to a Celebration Cinema, which moved out in 2020.

Now, its Phoenix Theatres' chance, and company owner Corey Jacobson is excited to bring his brand of movie going to West Michigan.

"We walked into this theater and saw that with a little tender loving care, this is a great building that we could thoughtfully put back together again," says Jacobson.

And put it back together they have.

Each auditorium is full of heated recliner seats, and a few are outfitted with Dolby Atmos sound systems, which aren't in any other West Michigan theater.

"The movie has 3D information, which tells it where it's at in the room," explains Hohman. "And then the speakers sort of balance out the sound. So you get a really immersive sound experience."

And if you're looking for a new job, the theater is currently hiring at all positions to fill out a 60 person staff for opening day.

"There's something really electric and energizing about being in the movie theater business," says Hohman.

A staff they'll need, since interest in the theater is already high.

"This theater has the best ticket sales so far of any theater in our company in advanced ticket sales," says Jacobson.

Those tickets, a flat rate of $10 for any show.

"We just feel like everybody should be given the same price, no matter the experience or the time of day or the day of the week," says Hohamn.

Phoenix Theaters' grand opening is on April 14. Tickets for opening weekend are on sale now through the theater's website or mobile app.

