Pitbull and Iggy Azalea coming to Van Andel Arena in August

Grammy-award winning superstar Mr. Worldwide aka Pitbull has announced his latest North American 'Can’t Stop Us Now' tour featuring Iggy Azalea.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pitbull announced his summer "Can't Stop Us Now" tour featuring Iggy Azalea and it is making a stop in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena.

The Grammy-award winning Pitbull sold out over 40 shows and performed in front of over 450,000 fans last year on his most recent tour.

This year, he is adding Grammy-nominated Iggy Azalea to the show and is traveling to over 50 destinations in North America.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at VanAndelArena.com.

Presale tickets are available for fans who signup at PitbullMusic.com/tour. Presale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

The concert at Van Andel Arena is on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.

The "Can't Stop Us Now" tour is also making a stop at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston on Aug. 31.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.