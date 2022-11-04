Take an inside look at the $6 million home for sale in Kent County

There is no Bat Cave, but this beauty could be the home of Bruce Wayne.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready to see how the other half lives! This exquisite, custom lakefront luxury home in highly desirable East Grand Rapids is for sale.

Situated in a prime location of Reeds Lake, it offers stunning lake views on all three levels with large windows and multiple private terraces.

The home features four bedrooms, six full bathrooms, spacious entertaining areas, a gourmet chef's kitchen, butler's pantry, winding staircases, Italian imported marble flooring, heated floors on all three levels, three fireplaces, built-in Walvac on all three levels, a tile roof and a private cul de sac with a gated entry.

Let's not forget the three stalls attached heated garage, full security system, home generator, and jumbo stone steps leading down to the lake.

If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, you'll want to grab your checkbook. Check out the Zillow listing here.

Do you have an interesting home for sale in West Michigan? Let us know!

Send Kirk Montgomery an email at kirkmontgomery@13onyourside.com.

