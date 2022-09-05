Time Warp: Step back in time with this retro bowling alley for sale

The bowling alley, built in the 1940s, is up for sale for the first time in decades.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARSON CITY, Mich. — Downtown Carson City, Michigan is about an hour or so northeast of Grand Rapids. The charming small town literally has one stop light, a post office, a pizza shop and a bar. It is also the home of Carson City Lanes. Built in the late 1940s, this place is for sale for the first time in decades.

Kyle Dykehouse practically grew up here. His family owned it for years, but when his mother died in 2017, the care and operations fell on him and his brother.

"My brother and I ran it for the next three years, then when COVID hit we had to shut down in March of 2020," he says. "Things were pretty uncertain, so my brother and I decided it was best to put mother's estate, her home and the bowling alley up for sale."

4,200 square feet, six working lanes, two bathrooms, an office and a huge attic can be yours for $130,000.

Carson City Lanes 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

"It's been very interesting, it's a very unique place," says Realtor Autumn Colby with Remax.

She says it would make a perfect weekend getaway, a new business or, with a zoning change, a great mancave or she-shed for living in.

Even all of the vintage bowling shoes and balls are part of the deal. If you think this is a place for you contact Colby here.

Click here to see all the photos in the listing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.