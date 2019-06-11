ROCKFORD, Mich. — "The Little Mermaid Live" is premiering on Tuesday at 8 p.m., which could lead to big money for the princess-party business. Alivia "Liv" Jackson owns her own performance business in West Michigan, and said she sees more booking after the release of popular movies.

"Business is crazy because of all the new movies coming out. We have bookings every single weekend all the way into next summer," she said.

Jackson, 23, started Planet Princess in 2014, having worked as a princess since she was 16. Her team stems out farther than traditional princesses, featuring unicorn princesses and mascot costume ponies.

"I just can’t believe I made this into a full-time job. I thought this was always going to be a hobby, and this is it for me, and I’ve found it," she said.

Planet Princess charges $125 for one princess for one hour and $199 for two princesses for one hour. Jackson said the average cost for a costume is $150 and an additional $80-$120 for a wig. She and her team share materials and purchase dresses with corset backs to accommodate a variety of sizes.

To get into character, Jackson said she watches videos and YouTube, adding that acting classes are a bonus for anyone applying for a position in her group. To be eligible for a job with Planet Princess, applicants must be 16 years or older, have weekend availability and reliable transportation.

However, Jackson said it takes much more than that to be a princess.

"I look for that personality and that spark and just that enchantment that carries you," she said.

In addition to wearing the wig and costume, Planet princesses also have to create "the look." Jackson said it takes about an hour for the head-to-toe transformation, which includes lashes, blush, eye shadow and more.

"It's lights, camera, lashes. That's for sure," she joked, adding that some days she does three different character changes. "I can’t tell you how many times I’ve changed in my car, and my performers have become pro-car changers."

However, it's not just big business that excites princess industry professionals about "The Little Mermaid Live." Jackson said Princess Ariel has been her long-time favorite to emulate, sporting a photo of her and a Disney princess from her childhood.

"She was just everything. I wanted to be her, and it’s kind of cool to say that I can be her now," she said.

The Little Mermaid Live premieres Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. To learn more about Planet Princess, click here.

