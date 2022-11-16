Free Beer and Hot Wings radio host Joe Gassmann leaving show

The syndicated radio talk show announced his departure Wednesday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A popular Grand Rapids-based morning talk radio show syndicated to dozens of states, including Michigan, has announced the departure of an on-air host.

Free Beer and Hot Wings shared a short update about the future of their show Wednesday morning.

After weeks of Joe Gassmann not appearing on the show, founding member and host Gregg "Free Beer" Daniels shared an update with listeners.

He said the show is limited on what they can share, but did read a statement from Joe through his attorney.

"After a 20-year career in radio, Joe Gassmann has decided to leave the Free Beer and Hot Wings show. Joe thanks Greg, Chris, Steve, and Kelly, the loyal listeners and everyone who worked behind the scenes. He looks forward to following the show's success in the years to come," Daniels read.

"Townsquare Media wishes Joe well going forward."

The show began in 1997 at a radio station in Omaha, Nebraska. Founding members took the show all over the country before landing full syndication in 2004 with the addition of WGRD in Grand Rapids.

"We had a lot of good times. That is a fact. But we still have to do this job, and we're lucky to do this job," Daniels said.

Back in 2018, Gassmann was suspended after a domestic incident in suburban Chicago and was eventually re-instated.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.