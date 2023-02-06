Aris Hampers, Grand Rapids radio royalty, dies over the weekend

The radio presenter, known for his deep voice, brought Grand Rapids rock-and-roll on WLAV.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids radio legend, Aris Peter Hampers, died over the weekend, multiple radio organizations said Monday.

Hampers worked for WLAV for many years, and also WBFX and WKLQ before he passed, WLAV says.

It wasn't immediately clear how he died, but he publicly shared his health struggles with cancer in 2019.

Hampers said back then that doctors found a cancerous tumor on his windpipe.

Hello all! I figured it was time to finally speak out as to why I've been absent here on Facebook and from life in... Posted by Aris Peter Hampers on Thursday, December 5, 2019

"His love for music extended beyond a mic on the radio. Hampers was a band member for years as well as an owner of a disc shop in Grand Rapids," WLAV shared in a post Monday morning.

"Aris Hampers was the very fabric of WLAV and his legacy will live on in Grand Rapids. Our hearts are heavy."

Hampers was a singer and keyboardist in the local band The SoulBenders. Their 1967 song "I Can't Believe in Love" was a popular hit in West Michigan.

