Spike departs Mojo In The Morning radio show

"Radio is in my blood so to say I'm going to miss it would be a massive understatement," said Spike, who has been with the iHeart Radio-owned show for 23 years.

DETROIT — Mojo in the Morning says longtime radio personality Spike is no longer with the show.

Hosts Mojo and Shannon shared the update Monday morning, but didn't go into details surrounding Spike's departure.

"It's a personnel thing and a personnel matter," Mojo said.

The show said iHeart Radio leaders informed Spike about the move on Friday.

Beyond the on-air mention, the show didn't share any additional details on its social media.

"I never took it for granted. It's with much love that I say THANK YOU for your support. Radio is in my blood so to say I'm going to miss it would be a massive understatement. Although I can't answer questions regarding this change, you can always stay in touch with me," Spike said in a Facebook post.

The radio talk show airs weekday mornings in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Toledo and elsewhere. It's considered the longest-running weekday morning radio talk show in the country.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.