Dr Elijah Meck grows 'em big. We're talking everything! How about a 4 pound tomato!

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Dr Elijah Meck must have a green thumb the size of North America. He has the unique hobby of growing things "extra large".

"I don't know where it came from. I am a scientist by trade so I guess the science behind it fascinated me and I gave it a try," said Meck.

"I had grown 1000-pound pumpkins and 4 pound tomatoes but never a sunflower until my son asked me to do it. So I did. I never thought we would end up with a state record-breaking 21 foot tall flower!"