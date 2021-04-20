Recipe: Vegan crab cakes

Every Monday, we highlight morning anchor Jay Plyburn’s weekend adventures, since he’s knew to the area and continues exploring with his wife, Whitney. After hearing about one of their recent home-cooked meals, we thought the viewers might be interested in the recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5 cup Lion’s Mane Mushrooms
- 2 eggs, flax eggs, or vegan egg replacement
- 1/2 cup GF Panko breadcrumbs
- 1.5 tbsp vegan mayonnaise (or regular Mayo)
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1/2 tsp coconut aminos or Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 cup of red onion, diced
- 2-3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 1/4 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/4 tsp harissa spice blend, old bay seasoning, or any preferred seasoning mix
- Tiny bit of caper brine (optional)
- 2-3 tbsp olive oil to cook
- Chopped lettuce and diced tomatoes for garnish
- Lemon for garnish
- Serve with tarter sauce, “special sauce”, or spicy mayonnaise
- Serving suggestion: over lettuce and ancient grain rice with sautéed mushroom caps (we used baby bellas)
DIRECTIONS:
- Hand shred Lion’s Mane mushrooms until they look like crab flakes
- Combine eggs, breadcrumbs, spices, coconut aminos, garlic, onion, mayo, and mustard
- Mix into Lion’s Mane and combine fully
- Form 4 equal-sized flat and round patties
- Heat oil in a large skillet
- Cook 2-3 minutes per side
- Serve over wild rice and mushrooms
- Top with special sauce, salsa, or aioli and chopped lettuce/tomato
- Garnish with lemon
