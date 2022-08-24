New Re(turn) to the River music and art festival set for Saturday in Grand Rapids

A new festival aimed at celebrating the Grand Rapids riverfront is set to debut this weekend with music, art, food and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A brand new music and art festival is heading to Downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

The Re(turn) to the River Music & Art Festival is happening along the Grand River on Saturday, Aug. 27.

This new festival will celebrate the riverfront parks, walkways and other amenities along the Grand River in Grand Rapids.

The event is completely free and open to the public and will feature music, food and entertainment for people of all ages.

There will be three stages located along the river and will have live entertainment starting at 12 p.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. A complete lineup of the entertainment at the stages can be found here:

In addition to music, there will also be circus performers, body art, games and artistic shade canopies all along the riverwalk and throughout the parks.

During the festival, three historic Grand River walking tours will take place beginning at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The walks are free and last about an hour in a half. If you wish to participate, you can meet at 555 Monroe NW at one of the three meeting times.

The festival will span several blocks along the Grand River, just West of Monroe Ave NW and between 555 Monroe to the South and Canal Park to the North. You can find a map of the festival grounds here:

The festival is hosted by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) and is expected to be an annual event.

“This is a one-of-kind event that spotlights the entire Monroe North riverfront,” said Megan Catcho, Events Manager at DGRI. “We’re really excited to bring such a diversity of art and talent Downtown in a way that lets everyone explore and appreciate the incredible public spaces we have.”

Learn more about Re(turn) to the River here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.