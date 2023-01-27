Day Trippin': Welcome to Big Rapids!

Join us as we tour Big Rapids for this edition of Day Trippin'.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Day Trippin' is back! This time, Meteorologist Sam Jacques and Photojournalist Doug Grevious packed up and headed out to Big Rapids.

The town is known for being home to Ferris State University and is full of charm. Whether it’s exploring nature or enjoying the small town's artistic and delicious flavor, it has a little something for everyone.

We began our day with a local pick-me-up at the Backroom located inside Toppings. This cozy spot turns local Michigan beans into tasteful coffee, espresso and a specialty drink. It's all served in a cozy atmosphere with a relaxed, modern vibe. They found flair in their furniture and even have a fireplace for those cold winter mornings.

In the front of the building, you will find Toppings, which has the same owners, but a different take, serving everything from bubble tea to frozen yogurt. Everything looked delicious!

The next stop was Artworks. This non-profit is focused on energizing the public through arts and humanities. They have everything from a community center art gallery to an educational art studio, and a gift shop featuring unique items made by local artists. Everywhere you look features unique and honest creations all based on art education.

They have a clear purpose, and that is to share their love and passion for art with the community. Doug and I put their classes to the test and despite being out of practice, had a blast. Check out their website for all the fun classes and programs they offer.

Next, we hit up Fatty C's hot dog shop for some local dogs, and let me tell you, we were BLOWN AWAY! Their hot dogs were not only unique but beyond delicious.

They serve everything from hot dogs to polish sausage, pizza puffs and tacos. In recent years they were even voted Best Hot Dogs in Mecosta County. They have 20 different varieties of dogs. Some standout creations were bacon-wrapped, deep-fried hot dogs, and pulled BBQ chicken sausage with mac n' cheese on top. I mean, how could you go wrong?

End your day trip by checking out one of their many trails, parks or shopping downtown. No matter how you choose to spend it, you are sure to enjoy your time.

