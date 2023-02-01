Rockford Bands perform at Rose Bowl Parade

Rockford Bands performed in the 134th Rose Bowl Parade on Monday alongside 20 other bands from around the globe.

PASADENA, Calif. — A local band had the honor of performing in one of the country's most iconic parades on Monday.

Rockford Bands marched in the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, CA after earning the honor in 2021.

A flight scheduled to carry some of the band members to the event was cancelled last week due to the winter storm, causing some worry. But the band members were able to make it to California in time for the event after chartering flights out of Grand Rapids.

Around 210 members of the Rockford Bands performed at the 134th Rose Bowl Parade as well as the 42nd annual Bandfest, which took place last Friday.

Each year, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association selects bands from around the world based on skills like musicianship, marching ability and entertainment value.

Rockford Bands joined 20 other marching bands from around the globe, including the All Gifu Honor Green Band from Japan, the Buhos Marching Band from Mexico and the Triuggio Marching Band from Italy.

The Rockford High School Bands won the Michigan Competing Band Association Flight I state championship this year, which was their fifth time winning the championship.

In previous years, Rockford Bands have performed at other high-profile parades, like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

