'Mamma Mia' the musical opens at Sparta High School

The group has been working for the last several weeks on the show that will bring back all the memories.

SPARTA, Mich — If you are looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend, a local theater group is putting on 'Mamma Mia' the musical.

The musical takes place on a Greek island paradise and is a story of love, friendship, and identity told through the timeless songs of ABBA.

The show opens tonight at Sparta High School and is put on by the Sparta Community Arts Foundation.

Organizers say they have a stellar cast, fantastic music and laughter and are inviting you and your family to come out.

There are four shows to choose from:

July 14 @ 7pm

July 15 @ 2pm and 7pm

July 16 @ 2pm

You can get tickets online in advance for $12 or get tickets at the door for $15.

The foundation is also offering guests a chance to win different Mamma Mia swag bags full of items like a DVD of the original movie, a beach towel, gift cards and two tickets to the "Mania! ABBA Tribute" at DeVos Performance Hall in January.

