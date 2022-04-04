Shawn Mendes coming to Grand Rapids in October

Shawn Mendes and guest Tate McRae are stopping at Van Andel Arena on their 86-stop world tour.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes is stopping in Grand Rapids in October for his 'Wonder: The World Tour.'

Among his 86 tour destinations, Mendes will stop at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 7 p.m.

The tour includes singer, songwriter and dancer Tate McRae, known for her hit 2020 single 'you broke me first.'

Tickets are available for presale on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. and general sales begin at Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased here.

Presale info can be found through downloading the ShawnAccess app here or the website here.

A full list of tour stops can be found here.

