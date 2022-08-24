Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon this weekend

Alexander Zonjic's Shoreline Jazz Festival will take place at Heritage Landing in Muskegon on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Alexander Zonjic's Shoreline Jazz Festival is returning to Muskegon's famous Heritage Landing this weekend.

The jazz festival will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and feature 11 different perfumers, bands and symphonies.

Alexander Zonjic is world renown jazz flautist who has been releasing albums since the early 1980s. His Shoreline Jazz Festival has been a staple in Muskegon for many years now.

The festival will feature live music and food vendors. Patrons can bring lawn chairs and blankets to set up on the grounds. The event is rain or shine.

Tickets are available by calling Phyllis at (419) 280-1073. General admission tickets cost $25 for Friday, $45 for Saturday and $45 for Sunday.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 and performances begin at 7 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the doors open at 11:30 a.m. and performances begin at 1:30 p.m.

Shoreline Jazz Festival Lineup

Friday

7 p.m. Alexander Zonjic & Friends West Michigan Symphony - Terry Herald, Arranger / Conductor Zonjic Meets Motown w/ Serieux, A Motown Temptations Review



Saturday

1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. 496 West

3 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. Lindsey Webster

4:45 p.m. - 6 p.m. Alexander Zonjic & Friends w/ James Lloyd

6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Maysa and Band



Sunday

1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Organissimo

3 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. Eric Darius

4:45 p.m. - 6 p.m. Lin Rountree

6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. NAJEE



Learn more at ShorelineJazzFestival.com.

